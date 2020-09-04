MediaTek has unveiled its latest 5G-ready chipset, the Dimensity 1000C, which is making its way to the US market fitted inside the T-Mobile LG Velvet. To recall, the LG Velvet arrived in the US market back in July packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Coming back to the Dimensity 1000C chip, MediaTek claims that it was “developed and tailored for the US market” and it brings more choice for smartphone buyers in the country. Notably, the Dimensity 1000C is also the first Dimesity series chipset to make its way outside the Chinese market.

Some of the key features introduced by the Dimensity 1000C SoC include support for AV1 HDR on Netflix, and AV1 video streaming on YouTube, with support for Twitch streaming also under the works. It is also claimed to be the first MediaTek SoC with a “dual integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) function in US that minimizes the power of applications in the Android OS such as the always-on Google Assistant.” It also supports dual-display devices and comes with an improved facial recognition engine.

Talking about the architecture behind MediaTek’s latest chips, it has an octa-core design that includes four Arm Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores ticking at the same frequency. It supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X memory operating at a peak frequency of 1866MHz, while the storage type compatibility is rather outdated at UFS 2.2 standard. Graphics are handled by the Mali-G57 MC5 GPU that supports screens with a peak resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

Earlier this month, MediaTek also announced the Dimensity 800U chip which brings features such as 5G+5G Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) technology and support for both sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks, 120Hz FHD+ displays and HDR10+ standard. In the meanwhile, you can read our LG Velvet review and watch the video below:

Source: MediaTek