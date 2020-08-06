MediaTek has announced advances in its collaboration with Intel to bring 5G experiences to next-generation PCs with the successful development and certification of its 5G modem data card.

MediaTek’s T700 5G modem has completed 5G standalone (SA) calls in real-world test scenarios. It will be used to bring 5G connectivity to Intel-powered PCs. Moreover, Intel has progressed on system integration, validation, and developing platform optimizations for a superior user experience.

The MediaTek T700 modem supports non-standalone and standalone Sub-6 5G network architectures. It will help deliver consistently faster speeds and more reliable connectivity. It is also claimed to be highly power efficient. MediaTek is rolling out its advanced 5G technology across the PC, mobile, home, auto and IoT segments. The first laptops enabled by the MediaTek and Intel 5G modem solution are expected in early 2021.

“Our partnership with Intel is a natural extension of our growing 5G mobile business, and is an incredible market opportunity for MediaTek to move into the PC market,” said MediaTek President Joe Chen. “With Intel’s deep expertise in the PC space and our groundbreaking 5G modem technology, we will redefine the laptop experience and bring consumers the best 5G experiences.”

“A successful partnership is measured by execution, and we’re excited to see the rapid progress we are making with MediaTek on our 5G modem solution with customer sampling starting later this quarter. Building on our 4G/LTE leadership in PCs, 5G is poised to further transform the way we connect, compute and communicate. Intel is committed to enhancing those capabilities on the world’s best PCs,” said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president, and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms.