MediaTek today announced its partnership with Intel, where MediaTek’s new 5G modem will be featured in Intel-powered PCs.

Dell and HP will be the first manufacturers to roll out laptops powered by Intel chips and MediaTek 5G modems. We can expect to see these products in early 2021.

Our 5G modem for PCs, developed in partnership with Intel, is integral to making 5G accessible and available across home and mobile platforms. MediaTek President Joe Chen

Intel’s partnership with MediaTek brings together industry leaders with deep engineering, system integration and connectivity expertise to deliver 5G experiences on the next generation of the world’s best PCs. Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group

The just announced MediaTek-Intel partnership consolidates MediaTek’s position as a strong player and leader in pushing 5G technology across mobile, home and auto market places.