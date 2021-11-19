MediaTek to showcase Wi-Fi 7 at CES 2022

While Wi-Fi 6 routers and devices are still rare to spot, MediaTek is already planning to showcase the next-generation of Wi-Fi technology, Wi-Fi 7, at CES 2022 next year.

MediaTek showcased its upcoming flagship processor Dimensity 9000 yesterday. The Dimensity 9000 is the first ARM-based chip in the world to feature Cortex-X2 CPU and the world's first processor to be built on 4nm node process. The chipset is full packed with features and is ready to make upcoming smartphones interesting, again. The company showcased the chipset's capability yesterday. However, along with showcasing Dimensity 9000, MediaTek also announced that it will be demoing Wi-Fi 7 at the Consumer Electronics Show in early January.

Currently, Wi-Fi 6 — technically known as 802.11ax — is the fastest wireless technology available, which is still rare to find. But that isn't stopping MediaTek from showcasing Wi-Fi 7. According to the slide MediaTek spoted by PCMag, Wi-Fi 7 will bring 2.4x wireless speeds as compared to Wi-Fi 6. It will reportedly feature lower latency as well. The next-generation wireless tech could be known as 802.11be, according to PCMag. According to the report, "Intel and Qualcomm have committed to the new standard," but the companies haven't said if they'll showcase the product with it anytime soon.

Wi-Fi 7's "multiple resource units" technology will allow devices to "better fight off interference from other networks nearby," according to the report. A MediaTek executive, known as Chen, said that with Wi-Fi 7, "we can puncture out noise from your neighbor." However, there are no concrete dates of Wi-Fi 7 devices coming to the market, yet.

Via: Digital Trends | Source: PCMag