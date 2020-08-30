Huawei has confirmed that the new Mate 40 series will be the last of its flagships to include a Kirin processor. This is because the US ban has blocked the TSMC from selling chips to the Chinese tech giant. The company is still looking for possible chip suppliers, and it seems that MediaTek could be the only company willing to take action.

MediaTek has announced that it has formally submitted a request for a license to sell chips to Huawei. The US will make some adjustments to the current ban on September 15 to close loopholes that would prevent MediaTek and other companies from selling products to Huawei. Let’s remember that MediaTek is also a Chinese company, but it “reiterates its respect for following relevant orders and rules on global trade, and has already applied for permission with the US side in accordance with the rules.”

Huawei needs to find a source for processors, and MediaTek may be the best suited for this position. However, if the Trump administration decides to deny the request, Huawei would be left without processors for future devices. Both Chinese companies could also choose to ignore the ban and work together, but at this moment, we can’t tell or begin to predict what may happen.

Source Android Authority

Via Reuters