MediaTek 5G chipset
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Huawei has confirmed that the new Mate 40 series will be the last of its flagships to include a Kirin processor. This is because the US ban has blocked the TSMC from selling chips to the Chinese tech giant. The company is still looking for possible chip suppliers, and it seems that MediaTek could be the only company willing to take action.

MediaTek has announced that it has formally submitted a request for a license to sell chips to Huawei. The US will make some adjustments to the current ban on September 15 to close loopholes that would prevent MediaTek and other companies from selling products to Huawei. Let’s remember that MediaTek is also a Chinese company, but it “reiterates its respect for following relevant orders and rules on global trade, and has already applied for permission with the US side in accordance with the rules.”

Huawei needs to find a source for processors, and MediaTek may be the best suited for this position. However, if the Trump administration decides to deny the request, Huawei would be left without processors for future devices. Both Chinese companies could also choose to ignore the ban and work together, but at this moment, we can’t tell or begin to predict what may happen.

Source Android Authority

Via Reuters

You May Also Like
iPhone 12 Pro Max leaks hint at 120Hz display, support for 4K video capture at up to 240fps
There’s also a mention of something called Enhanced Night Mode that only works when the device is placed on a tripod or a still surface.
Too tired to type? Use the Google Assistant to send an audio message
“Hey Google, send an audio message to Nadeem saying I don’t like his meme taste.”
600MP
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Google Pixel 4 and more devices on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL and more devices on sale