MediaTek posts Q4 2021 financial results and expects larger market share in 2022

MediaTek is one of the world’s biggest chip suppliers, and their new technology promises significant improvements over previous years’ chips. The semiconductor company shared its new financial results for the fourth-quarter of 2021, showing promising growth and earnings.

MediaTek reported 53.2% percent annual revenue growth last year, and it recorded $17.73 billion in revenue. The company expects revenues to grow about 15% each year until 2024, and it will likely also try to diversify its portfolio and provide products to even more markets and fields. MediaTek also captured 35% market share in North America with the 5G smartphone chips, most of which are powering Android devices.

MediaTek expects its 5G services and overall chipsets to grow rapidly in the next few years, and expects that its markets will increase to $140 billion in 2024, said Rick Tsai at an investors conference call. (via Taipei Times)

“We believe we will enjoy a revenue compound annual growth rate of about 14 to 16 percent for the next three years with all business groups growing robustly,” Tsai said.

The company will focus on its biggest and most profitable products and categorize them into three different business groups: smartphones, smart edge platforms, and power management chips. The smartphone chips made up more than 50% of MediaTek’s business last year, and revenue will likely grow further up to 20% annually, thanks to the rapidly growing 5G demand and chips.

The company also announced its Kompanio 1380 chipset that’s aimed for tablets and Chromebooks, and it also demoed the new Wi-Fi 7 technology, which is expected to arrive in the first devices by 2023. MediaTek also announced the new flagship Dimensity 9000 chip, which will be powered by new devices from OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR. The upcoming OPPO Find X5 is currently the latest flagship to be rumored to come equipped with the new SoC.