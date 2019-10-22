MediaTek is working on the next-generation chips, and a 6nm 5G SoC is, according to a DigiTimes report, planned for next year. Production is reportedly going to start in the fourth quarter of 2020, which makes it likely for us to see it in phones at the very end of 2020, early 2021.

The company reportedly will launch four 5G SoC series fabricated using TSMC’s 6nm EUV process technology — DigiTimes

MediaTek announced, in May this year, its 7nm 5G chip, and, according to the reports, the designs for the 6nm version will likely be finalized in the third quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, the current 7nm chip is scheduled for mass production and is slated for launch in the first quarter of 2020. We’ll likely see it power mid-range 5G smartphones from major China-based smartphone vendors including OPPO and Vivo, DigiTimes notes, citing a Commercial Times report.