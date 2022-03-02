MediaTek nudges Qualcomm to take top spot as Android chip maker in the US

MediaTek announced its 8000 and 8100 series chipset yesterday. The new chipsets from MediaTek aim to take on Qualcomm's last generation powerful Snapdragon 888 and 870 chipsets, promising on-par performance at a lower price. At the same event, MediaTek also revealed that the company has taken the number one spot from Qualcomm in the United States.

Citing IDC statistics (via PCMag), MediaTek reported that as of Q4 2021, 48.1% of all Android phones sold in the US are powered by their own chipsets. Qualcomm, on the other hand, has a 43.9% share. The rest of the market is made up of brands like Samsung with its Exynos, Google with its Tensor, and others.

MediaTek says that it has risen to this position thanks to its focus on mid-range smartphones. The company specifically says that sales of Samsung Galaxy A12 4G, Galaxy A32, Moto G Pure, T-Mobile Revvl V Plus, and Boost Celero have boosted the number of MediaTek chips shipments.

The chipset maker isn't popular in the high-end smartphone spectrum primarily due to the lack of support for mmWave 5G in the United States. The company is looking to change that as well as MediaTek has announced that it has been given certification for mmWave 5G from major US carriers including Verizon. The company added that its first mid-range smartphone with support for mmWave 5G will be launched in the US in the second half of 2022.

Source: PCMag | Via: 9to5Google