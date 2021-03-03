mediatek smart tv chip mt6938

MediaTek has introduced its latest silicon – the MT9638 – a chip that is destined for budget-centric 4K smart TVs in the near future. The latest MediaTek offering brings some impressive features to the table such as AI-driven image quality enhancement, VRR (variable refresh rate) support, and MEMC (motion estimation and motion compensation) for graphics smoothing in real-time, a feature that we’ve lately seen on a host of high-end and mid-range TVs from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi.

Smart TVs driven by the MediaTek MT9638 will arrive in Q2 2021.

The MediaTek MT9638 is a quad-core chip that comes with an upgraded APU which is claimed to boost processing times by 10x. It also brings support for an up-to-date multimedia suite that includes support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X surround sound, and global HDR standards such as HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision HDR. Plus, it can drive up to 2304 backlight dimming zones to provide better control over reproducing lighting in complex scenery. 

MediaTek also employs what it is calling AI-SR (super-resolution), AI-PQ (picture quality) & AI-AQ (audio quality) technologies, all of which combined to perform tasks such as noise reduction, optimized image quality parameters such as sharpness, and resolution upscaling to make objects on the screen look crisp. As for the MEMC technology, MediaTek claims that the MT9638 smart TV chip employs multi-frame blending to show visuals that match the TV’s native resolution. 

MEMC, AI-driven image upscaling, Dolby Atmos, and the whole premium smart TV shebang

And to ensure that smart TVs powered by MediaTek’s new chip are truly smart, it also allows OEMs to integrate the virtual assistant of their choice, complete with an always-on assistance convenience. Additionally, it can drive up to four far-field microphones and facilitates one-second resume when the assistant hotword is said. As far as connectivity goes, the MT9638 chip brings support for Gigabit-class Wi-Fi 6, with HDMI 2.1a and USB 3.0 standard also in tow. 

CPU Type:Arm Cortex-A55
CPU Bit:64-bit
CPU Cores:Quad
Max CPU Frequency:1.5GHz
GPU Type:Arm Mali-G52 MC1
Memory:48b DDR3, 64b DDR3
Max Memory:3GB
Max Display Resolution:3840 x 2160 (4K)
HDR Standards:BBC HLG, HDR10 (SMPTE2084), Dolby Vision HDR,
Technicolor/Philips JHDR (ESTI TS 103 433),
HDR10+, China HDR (Preliminary Support)
Video Encoding:H.264
Video Decoding:AV1, AVS2, HEVC, VP9, H.264, SHVC [email protected]
Audio Decoding:Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X
Microphones:4X Directional Mic
InterfacesHDMI 2.0/1.4 with HDCP 2.2, HDMI 2.1a,
USB 2.0, USB 3.0
