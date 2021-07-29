Mediatek has also held its regular earnings call with its investors, and while going through how the company performed in the first half of 2021, it also announced some big news that it plans to do for the rest of the year.

One of the new findings is that the company might be planning on releasing and upgrading its flagship chipset that will be based on the TSMC 4nm process. This new SoC may even enter into production this year, meaning that the first smartphones could launch with the next generation chipset as early as Q1 2022.

MTK just said that its on its earnings call that its flagship 5G SoC will be out at the end of the year via TSMC 4nm. Multiple customers with the first one launching in 1Q22 — Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) July 27, 2021

The following information was shared by Bryan Ma, Vice President at the research agency IDC. His predictions were shared on Twitter, and he also said that the new generation of chipsets would be available for phones that would cost more than CNY 4,000 or about $615 (via GSMArena).

The currently highest-end and flagship chipset by Mediatek is the Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is built by TSMC’s 6nm EUV technology process. Many OEMs pick this chipset over others like the Snapdragon 888 series because of the lower and more affordable price. The Qualcomm premium chipset is built by Samsung on the 5nm process, and one of the most recent devices to use the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC is the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that was announced just a few days ago.

Qualcomm is expected to announce its new premium Snapdragon chipsets around December, and there are already some rumors going around that it’ll be called Snapdragon 895 and be based on the 4nm process. This would mean that we may see Qualcomm and Mediatek go head-to-head once again to compete for the “first 4nm chipset in the world” title and try to take sales from each other.