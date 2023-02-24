MediaTek today announced that it will be demonstrating its 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) satellite connectivity technology for smartphones at MWC 2023. This development comes after Apple introduced its satellite connectivity feature with the iPhone 14 series in 2022, and Qualcomm announced the same technology earlier this year at CES 2023.

Satellite connectivity has gained significant popularity in recent times. The technology aims to fill gaps in mobile coverage and providing connectivity in remote areas. With this technology, users can stay connected while hiking, traveling through secluded areas, or engaging in other activities where there is traditionally no connectivity.

While the current use-case revolves around emergency situations in remote locations, satellite companies are also planning to use satellite connectivity in sectors like agriculture, forestry, and logistics. The automotive industry is also expected to be a major market for satellite communications technology in the coming years.

MediaTek's satellite communication offerings will cover IoT-NTN, which supports two-way messaging, and NR-NTN, which allows for higher data rates and video calls. However, for now, MediaTek will focus solely on IoT-NTN. The company has announced the MT6825 chipset, which can be integrated into any flagship smartphone to deliver a seamless satellite connectivity experience.

Satellite SOS on iPhone 14

According to MediaTek, the MT6825 chipset is compatible with all the Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) constellations. Unlike other solutions, the MT6825 chipset can automatically receive messages from satellites, eliminating the need for manual refresh. Moreover, it boasts low system requirements, high power efficiency, and an integrated design for excellent battery life and a smooth operation.

The company is partnering with Bullitt to launch the world's first commercially available devices with 3GPP NTN technology. The new devices introduced today include the Motorola defy 2 and CAT S75 smartphones, both of which not only feature the MT6825 IoT-NTN chipset, but also the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC. MediaTek's IoT-NTN solutions are standalone chipsets that can be added to any 4G or 5G device, making it easy for brands to integrate two-way satellite communications into smartphones and other devices.