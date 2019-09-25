MediaTek launches its new smart TV chip, the MT5670

The OnePlus TV, which is set to arrive this month, is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek chip to handle all of its Android needs. MediaTek has just announced its latest smart TV chipset, the MT5670, which, if the rumors are accurate, will most likely power the OnePlus TV, and many others. According to the company, there are more than 2 billion TVs globally that are powered by MediaTek.

The latest MT5670 offers Android TV 9 support, as well as 4K UHD support with built-in advanced processing technologies. Artificial Intelligence on the chip uses facial and scene recognition to automatically adjust the sharpness as well as fine-tune picture quality settings.

The chipset also offers voice support for manufacturers to enable interactions for an improved user experience. Other notable features include:

Worldwide multi-standard analog TV demodulator

ATSC/DVB-T/DVB-C/ISDB-T demodulators

[email protected] direct drive

3D graphic support OpenGL ES 1.1/2.0/3.1/3.2

A transport de-multiplexer

A muti-standard video decoder (including VP9)

Rich format audio codec

H.264 encoder

HDMI 2.0 receiver with 3D support

The MediaTek MT5670 will be available in smart TVs launching this month globally.