MediaTek has announced a pair of new chipsets, the Helio G96 and the Helio G88. The new SoCs come with a number of improvements and also support some of the latest technologies, such as a 120Hz display and higher megapixel camera sensors for smartphones. These are less powerful than the recently announced MediaTek 1100 and 1200 chipsets, that we’ve covered earlier.

“With the launch of the Helio G96 and Helio G88, MediaTek advances its position as the leading mobile chip innovator, delivering new SoCs to boost display and photography experiences for the mainstream market,” said CH Chen.

The Helio G96 features a Cortex-A76 that is clocked at 2.05 GHz and has six A55 cores, which is the same as the Helio G95. When it gets to GPU power, it comes with a Mali-G57 MC2 which is a downgrade from the G76 MC4 that was in the previous chip.

The new MediaTek Helio G96 includes support for 120Hz FullHD+ displays (both LCD and OLEDs), a supersized 108MP main camera sensors that support video capture up to 4K @ 30fps. Additionally, it also supports Fast 4G LTE with dual 4G Sim and high-end 4G smartphone performance, as well as MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 Lite game technology.

The Helio G88 is far more familiar since it has a lot in common with its predecessor. It has a Cortex-A75 clocked at 2.0 GHz with six A55 cores. The Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, memory, storage, and LTE modems are the same as the previous generation.

The Helio G88 supports high-resolution 64MP main camera sensors, fast 90Hz high refresh rate displays up to 1080p+ resolution (which is better than the G85’s 90Hz 720p+ support), Dual 4G VoLTE, MediaTek’s HyperEngine 2.0 Lite generation technologies, and Integrated Voice Wakeup.

What are your thoughts about the new MediaTek Helio G96 and G88 chipsets? Would you buy new smartphones equipped with them? Let us know in the comments below!