MediaTek launches flagship Dimensity 9000 chip

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is one of the most anticipated chipsets of 2021, and while MediaTek announced the chipset earlier in November, it has only just launched officially. The new Dimensity 9000 chipset will be in the next generation of flagship smartphones. Devices powered by the new premium Dimensity 9000 will be available in the market from the first quarter of 2022, and companies like OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR have already announced that they’ll be launching devices very soon with the new powerful chipset.

The Dimensity 9000 is the world’s first smartphone chipset to be built on TSMC’s 4nm technology process. The new chip integrates the Armv9 CPU architecture for a true flagship experience. It has the octa-core CPU with one ultra Cortex-X2 core running at up to 3.05 GHz, three performance A710 cores operating at up to 2.85 GHz, and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. It supports LPDDR5X up to 7500 Mbps, along with 8 MB L3 cache and 6 MB system cache.

The new chipset integrates with MediaTek’s fifth-generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0), which offers 4-times power efficiency gains compared to the previous generations. This provides a better balance of performance and power efficiency for a number of AI multimedia and entertainment experiences.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 also packs the world’s first Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU in a smartphone chip. The chipset integrates MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0, the fifth generation of MediaTek’s innovative gaming technology. HyperEngine 5.0 uses AI acceleration to optimize graphics performance while reducing the load on the GPUs. HyperEngine also integrates AI-VRS, the first AI-enhanced variable-rate shading technology for smartphones, along with the industry’s first raytracing software development kit (SDK) using Vulkan for Android.