Earlier this year, MediaTek announced its Kompanio 1300T chipset for premium tablets. The chipset maker today announced a not-so-powerful follow-up to the 1300T platform, the MediaTek Kompanio 900T, which is focused on tablets, portable notebooks, and other devices. MediaTek’s Kompanio platform is its chipset platform that focuses on large-screen computing devices, such as tablets and notebooks, unlike its Dimensity chipset platform which is focused on mobile.

The Kompanio 900T uses the same 6nm node process as the 1300T. It is an octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 ultra-performance cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores. Along with the powerful CPU, it’s got Arm Mali-G68 GPU and a MediaTek APU for “serious mobile computing power.” There’s also support for LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage.

The processor, as required for modern-day tablets, can handle up to 2K resolution screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. MediaTek has also equipped Kompanio 900T with MiraVision technology to enhance image quality. MediaTek says it can upgrade SDR video to “near HDR quality” and HDR to “near HDR10+”. It also offers real-time image enhancements for videos that are already in HDR10+.

On the connectivity side of things, Kompanio 900T is a 5G chipset that supports both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks in the sub-6GHz range. It comes with support for dual-carrier aggregation to deliver increased speeds and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology, which promises to reduce power consumption by up to 50% while using 5G. It also supports dual 5G SIM cards and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) technology. As required for a modern-day tablet, the chipset comes with Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO technology and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

First devices with MediaTek Kompanio 900T are expected to hit the market ‘soon.’