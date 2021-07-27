MediaTek today announced the launch of its Kompanio 1300T chipset. It’s designed to power computing devices, and it’s built on the 6nm process technology. The chip is bringing premium performance to tablets with support for 5G, multimedia AI and gaming technologies to offer a more premium experience.

According to MediaTek, the new Kompanio 1300T will allow OEMs to build powerful, lightweight, and portable tablets for online education, business, streaming service, gaming, and AI applications.

“There is a growing demand right now for personal computing devices designed for both remote work and multimedia entertainment,” said PC Tseng, General Manager of Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit at MediaTek. “That’s why MediaTek is focused on integrating the latest advancements in computing, communication, multimedia, AI, gaming, and wireless connectivity into the Kompanio series. Our Kompanio chips allow brands to design lightweight tablets and personal computing products with robust performance and prolonged battery life so they can bring innovative features and new mobile computing experiences to users.”

The Kompanio 1300T chip is built on TSMC’s 6nm process technology and integrates an octa-core processor with high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores and power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores. In addition, it also has a high-performance nine-core Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU which supports smoother gaming and high frame rates. The SoC also incorporates MediaTek’s APU(AI processing unit) that provides more powerful and energy-efficient AI computing.

The chipset also integrated a number of 5G technologies, such as a set of 5G sub-6Ghz bands, 5G-2CA as well as Dual 5G SIM. Additionally, it also supports 5G Elevator Mode and 5G HSR Mode enhancements that provide high-speed connectivity. There’s also support for HDR10+, AI-PQ (Picture Quality), and a chip-level eye protection engine to filter blue light. It supports dual-monitors with two full HD displays. 4K HDR video recording is also supported.

Additional features of the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T platform include:

Supports 2.5K display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz, HDR10+, and it’s also equipped with MediaTek’s MiraVision technology and eye protection engine. Professional Imaging: Support for camera sensors up to 108MP cameras, 4K 40fps video encoring and decoding, chip-level staggered 4K HDR video recording, Multi-Depth Smart Focus, and AI-Clear streaming.

Support for camera sensors up to 108MP cameras, 4K 40fps video encoring and decoding, chip-level staggered 4K HDR video recording, Multi-Depth Smart Focus, and AI-Clear streaming. Intelligent Voice Recognition: The Kompanio 1300T enables AI-powered voice assistants and integrates an ultra-low-power voice on wakeup (VoW) function. It also creates more immersive audio-visual experiences.

The Kompanio 1300T enables AI-powered voice assistants and integrates an ultra-low-power voice on wakeup (VoW) function. It also creates more immersive audio-visual experiences. Boosted Gaming Experience: It includes the new platform features from MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0, which optimizes network connection, controls, performance, power-efficient, and image quality.

It includes the new platform features from MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0, which optimizes network connection, controls, performance, power-efficient, and image quality. High-Speed Connections: Support for 5G Sub-6Gh and 2CC Carrier Aggregation, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

MediaTek says that new tablet computers powered by the Kompanio 1300T platform are expected to be announced in the third quarter of 2021.