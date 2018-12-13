MediaTek Helio P90 launches with ARCore, Google Lens support

We were given all the details of Taiwan-based MediaTek’s newest mid-ranger systems-on-a-chip just a couple weeks ago, but the company has announced a new link-up for those working in artificial intelligence-enhanced imaging.

The Helio P90 is launching today with Google ARCore support — this also means that phones with this chipset will be able to use Google Lens to identify and search for features straight from the camera. This also inherently pegs the P90 to Android Pie and later software versions.

The P90’s new artificial intelligence subprocessor, the APU 2.0, provides quadruple the calculating speed of a Helio P70 or P60. It can be utilized in image enhancement and mixed reality purposes. Machine learning frameworks such as Caffe and TensorFlow can be used for apps and are supported with APIs from MediaTek and Google.

As said before, the chipset’s CPUs are comprised of two ARM Cortex-A75 cores with a top speed of 2.2GHz with support from six A55 cores at 2GHz. A new CorePilot management system helps to distribute workloads effectively. This is locked together with an Imagination Technologies PowerVR GM 9446 GPU.

Google Lens integration will be available by the end of the year for P90 devices. MediaTek is also working to enable Lens on other Helio P chipsets into the new year.