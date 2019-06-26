MediaTek Helio P65 is an octa-core chip with 48MP camera support

MediaTek introduced the new Helio P65 application processor consisting of two Arm Cortex-A75 cores running at 2GHz, and six Cortex-A55 cores, in addition to the Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. AI is handled by a dedicated NPU, which, according to the company, should be 30% faster than competitors’ offerings.

In terms of camera support, OEMs will have the option to choose between single camera support for up to 48MP, and dual-camera support of up to 16MP+16MP. It also offers choices for wide/tele with clear-image zoom technology, and other configurations.

Connectivity-wise, the Helio P65 supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.0, in addition to improved indoor navigation with the new GNSS engine.

While there is no information on manufacturing and availability, we expect the Helio P65 to debut on mid-range devices in the second half of the year. You can find more details, as well as all the SoC specs, at the source link below.