MediaTek announces Helio G90 and G90T gaming chipsets

G is for Gaming, MediaTek said today, when it announced two Helio G90 series chipsets, the Helio G90 and G90T, designed to take smartphone gaming experience to the next level. The SoC are both consisting of octa-core CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 architecture, combined with the Arm Mali G76 3EEMC4 GPU with speeds of up to 800MHz. “The combination of CPU, GPU and APU delivers up to 1TMACs performance, for peak power and smooth game play“, says MediaTek.

With 10GB of LPDDR4x memory, they ensure smooth performance even with the most demanding applications and games. Additionally, paired with the MediaTek HyperEngine, the gaming experience is elevated by boosting image quality, colors, and graphics fluidity, in addition to uninterrupted networking performance.

Connectivity-wise there’s support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, and for multimedia, the chips offer support for single camera and multi-camera system combinations of up to 64MP.

With the Helio G90 series you get a super fast and responsive display and reduced lag for smoother game play – because every millisecond counts in the game world. Whether it’s Fortnite, PUBG or other top titles, this chip is a gaming powerhouse — TL Lee, General Manager, MediaTek Wireless Communication business unit

Currently there’s no information on availability, when these chips will start shipping to manufacturers, and when we’ll see a smartphone running on the Helio G90 and G90T chips.