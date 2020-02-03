The lines are becoming more and more blurred between flagships, mid-rangers, and everything in between. We’re seeing lower tier smartphones get premium flagship features and horsepower, and MediaTek is continuing to deliver on the matter.

With the announcement of the MediaTek Helio G70 and G80 chips, the company wants to bring superior gaming experiences to mid-range devices.

The smartphone gaming market is expanding, and MediaTek’s G series chipsets deliver the power, performance and game-play features that let device makers innovate and cater to consumer gaming demands. The G series chips have an impressive combination of hardware and software to optimize performance, provide superb image quality, smooth game-play and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for dedicated gamers. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless business unit

Both chips are built using 12nm technology, and are octa-core chips with two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, and six Cortex-A55 CPUs operating at up to 1.8GHz.

Graphics are being taken care of by the Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor that runs at speed of up to 950MHz, in addition to HyperEngine game technology.

Other features include support for maximum DRAM size of 8GB, built-in VoW (voice on wakeup), as well as powerful support for photography with dedicated depth engine, CameraControl Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation(RSC) technology that enhances video panning and ultra-fast recording (up to 240fps).

At this point, no details where shared about planned production and roll-out, so we can’t predict when we can see smartphones powered by these two chips. However, we expect the company to shortly reveal these last bits as well.