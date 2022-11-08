MediaTek is ready to take on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen chipsets with its Dimensity 9200 SoC. Learn more about the chipset right here!

MediaTek has announced its latest Dimensity 9200 chipset. With features such as mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G, Wi-Fi 7, hardware-based ray tracing, the first Arm Cortex-X3 CPU, and significantly improved power-saving technologies, the Dimensity 9200 is ready to challenge Qualcomm's flagship offerings, such as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and even the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It packs a lot of features up its sleeves that make it a worthy flagship chipset. Here's everything you need to know about the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

Technical Specifications

Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Manufacturing Process 4nm (2nd Generation TSMC) CPU 1x Arm Cortex-X3 at 3.05GHz

3x Arm Cortex-A715 at 2.85GHz

4x Arm Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz GPU Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU

Hardware-based ray tracing

HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology RAM & Storage LPDDR5X-8533 — support for up to 8533Mbps memory

UFS 4.0 Camera RGBW sensor native support

Second-Gen AI-Video Engine

HDR video from multiple cameras

Up to 12.5% power savings for 8K30 video with EIS

AI-NR photo capture Display 5K (2.5Kx2) up to 60Hz

WHQD up to 144Hz

Full HD+ up to 240Hz Display Features MediaTek Intelligent Display Sync 3.0

Motion Blur Reduction

EnergySmart Screen 2.0

MediaTek AI-SR/MEMC video Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (up to 6.5Gbps downlink)

Dual 5G SIM (mmWave + sub-6GHz)

Bluetooth 5.3

CPU

Based on TSMC's second-generation 4nm manufacturing process, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is the first flagship chipset to feature an Arm Cortex-X3 CPU core. The single Cortex-X3 core is clocked at 3.05GHz and can handle all tasks you throw at it. In addition, the SoC features three Arm Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.85GHz and four Arm Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

In addition to using improved thermal design for better power efficiency, the Dimensity 9200 also packs eXtreme Power Saving Technology for AI-based noise reduction and AI-super resolution tasks. Furthermore, the snappy CPU is coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The UFS 4.0 storage is the first of its kind with direct access to storage, allowing for faster data transmission speeds in multi-thread applications.

GPU

Taking a look at the graphics side of things, the Dimensity 9200 is the first MediaTek chip to feature Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU that boasts hardware-based ray tracing. For those unaware, ray tracing helps simulate how light behaves in the real world in the realm of your game, adding characteristics like light bounce. Such features were previously only available on gaming consoles and high-end PCs but now have made it to smartphones as well.

In addition to ray tracing, the latest chipset also packs HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology, ensuring incredibly detailed visuals with smooth high frame-rate gameplay. MediaTek says the MiraVision 890 display technology "brings content to life."

Source: MediaTek

Connectivity

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is the first commercially available chipset to support Wi-Fi 7 technology. MediaTek is a pioneer in the wireless networking field, and its latest chipset is the first to support the latest wireless networking standard. Thanks to Wi-Fi 7, the Dimensity 9200 supports up to 6.5Gbps downlink speeds.

In addition, the chipset also supports mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G. AI-based fast network searching, seamless switch between sub-6GHz and mmWave, and other intelligent connectivity enhancements are also available.

Thanks to Bluetooth 5.3, the Dimensity 9200 is the first MediaTek chip to feature studio-grade Bluetooth Audio. It also supports Bluetooth low energy (LE) audio. With its dual antenna system, the chipset intelligently switches between extreme performance and ultra-low power antennas as needed.

Other Features

Camera

The Dimensity 9200 packs MediaTek's latest Imagiq 890 image signal processor. The new ISP not only offers improved performance in all lighting conditions, but it is also the first one to offer support for RGBW sensors natively. In addition, MediaTek says the ISP consumes 34% less power compared to its competitors, all while offering AI motion unblur technology.

AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Along with offering AI-based power efficiency techniques, the Dimensity 9200 features sixth-generation AI Processing Unit (APU 690) that offers up to 35% faster performance compared to the fifth-generation APU. Moreover, thanks to the new APU, the chipset consumes 25% lower power while recording a 4K AI-NR video compared to the previous generation.

Display Support

MediaTek says the Dimensity 9200 packs the best display technologies to ensure movies and videos "always show their best." The chipset includes support for Full HD+ display resolution at up to 240Hz, WHQD display resolution at up to 144Hz, and 5K (2.5Kx2) display resolution at up to 60Hz.

Availability

MediaTek has revealed that the new Dimensity 9200 chipset will be commercially available in the market by the end of 2022. In addition, smartphone manufacturers can participate in the MediaTek Dimensity Open Resource Architecture (DORA) program to customize Dimensity 9200 features for the local markets, customers, and smartphone requirements.