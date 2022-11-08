Let's see how the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 compares to the likes of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Dimensity 9000 Plus, and other flagship chips.

The newly introduced Dimensity 9200 chipset brings MediaTek back to the top-flight chipset competition. With features such as Wi-Fi 7, hardware-based ray tracing, and Arm Cortex-X3 CPU, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 packs a lot of high-end specs and goes against the likes of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and more. In this article, let's take a look at what the Dimensity 9200 offers over the previous generation Dimensity 9000 Plus and how it compares to its Qualcomm counterpart.

Technical Specifications

Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Manufacturing Process 4nm (2nd Generation TSMC) 4nm (1st Generation TSMC) 4nm (1st Generation TSMC) CPU 1x Arm Cortex-X3 at 3.05GHz

3x Arm Cortex-A715 at 2.85GHz

4x Arm Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz 1x Arm Cortex-X2 at 3.2GHz

3x Arm Cortex-A710 at 2.85GHz

4x Arm Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz 1x Arm Cortex-X2 at 3.2GHz

3x Arm Cortex-A710 at 2.85GHz

4x Arm Cortex-A510 at 2GHz GPU Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU

HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology

Hardware-based ray tracing Arm Mali-G710 MC10

MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0

No ray tracing Adreno 730

Snapdragon Elite Gaming

No ray tracing RAM & Storage LPDDR5X up to 8533Mbps

UFS 4.0 LPDDR5X up to 7500Mbps

UFS 3.1 LPDDR5

UFS 3.1 Camera RGBW sensor native support

Second-Gen AI-Video Engine

HDR video from multiple cameras

Up to 12.5% power savings for 8K30 video with EIS

AI-NR photo capture 9Gpixel/s ISP

Triple-camera HDR video recording

320MP camera support

4K HDR video with powerful AI noise reduction Mega low-light photos

8K HDR videos

Single camera up to 200 MP

Multi-frame Noise Reduction Display 5K (2.5Kx2) up to 60Hz

WHQD up to 144Hz

Full HD+ up to 240Hz

MediaTek Intelligent Display Sync 3.0 WHQD+ up to 144Hz

Full HD+ up to 180Hz

Display Sync 2.0 4K up to 60Hz

QHD+ up to 144Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (up to 6.5Gbps downlink)

Dual 5G SIM (mmWave + sub-6GHz)

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E 2x2

Dual 5G SIM (sub-6GHz only)

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E

Multi-SIM 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz)

Bluetooth 5.3

Design

Starting with the chipsets' design, it is worth noting that all three chips are based on the 4nm node process. However, the newer Dimensity 9200 is based on TSMC's second-generation 4nm architecture offering more features (and better power efficiency) compared to the predecessor.

CPU

As for the CPUs, all three chipsets have octa-core CPUs with a 1+3+4 architecture. This setup contains one Cortex-X series core, three Cortex-A700-series cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. Even though the Dimensity 9200 features the newer Cortex-X3 core, it lags behind the other two processors as it is clocked at up to 3.05GHz only. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 Plus feature one Cortex-X2 core that is clocked at a higher speed of 3.2GHz.

Memory & Storage

The Dimensity 9200 also features faster memory and storage speed compared to the other two SoCs. The Dimensity 9200 features LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, while the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 relies on the (comparatively) slower LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. MediaTek says UFS 4.0 storage is the first of its kind with direct access to storage, allowing for faster data transmission speeds in multi-thread applications.

GPU

Moving onto the GPU, the Dimensity 9200 is powered by Arm's latest and greatest Immortalis-G715 GPU. On the other hand, the Dimensity 9000 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 feature Mali-G710 MC10 and Adreno 730 GPUs, respectively. MediaTek says it has worked hard to ensure the Dimensity 9200 delivers incredible visuals and high frame-rate smooth gameplay. Furthermore, the company claims the Dimensity 9200 offers 32 percent better graphics all while consuming 41 percent less power than the Dimensity 9000.

One advantage that the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 has over its competitors is that it supports hardware-based ray tracing. For those unaware, ray tracing helps simulate how light behaves in the real world in the realm of your game, adding characteristics like light bounce.

This feature was previously only available on gaming consoles and high-end PCs but now has made it to smartphones as well. Though Dimensity 9200 isn't the first smartphone to offer array tracing. Samsung Galaxy S22 series, powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset, was the first smartphone to offer ray tracing. It is, however, worth noting that ray tracing support needs to be enabled by the game developers.

Both Dimensity 9000 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 lack ray tracing support. Nonetheless, all three chipsets are more than capable of running all the new Android games smoothly.

Camera Support

The Dimensity 9200 offers various improvements over the 9000 Plus thanks to the newer Imagiq 890 image signal processor (ISP). While the company has not disclosed the maximum camera resolution this chipset supports, it says that the new ISP is much smarter than before, as it uses AI to understand what’s in the foreground and the background of a scene. The new ISP is also better at un-blurring photos, thanks to enhanced AI techniques.

On the other hand, the Dimensity 9000 Plus features 18-bit HDR-ISP and support for up to 320MP cameras. While the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 also features 18-bit HDR ISP, it offers support for up to 200MP camera sensors only.

The Dimensity 9200 offers improvements in the video recording department as well. It offers a maximum of 8K videos at up to 30fps, while its predecessor offers only a maximum of 8K 24fps video recording. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, on the other hand, offers a maximum of 8K at 30FPS and 4K at 120FPS.

Display Support

Coming to the display support, the Dimensity 9200 boasts support for up to 5K display (2.5Kx2) at up to 60Hz. In addition, it can run a WHQD display at up to 144Hz and a Full HD+ panel at up to 240Hz. The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 comes next due to it supporting a 4K display at up to 60Hz and a QHD+ screen at up to 144Hz. In contrast, the Dimensity 9000 Plus only supports a maximum of WHQD+ display at up to 144Hz.

Source: GadgetMatch

Connectivity

The Dimensity 9200 is the world's first commercially available to feature Wi-Fi 7. MediaTek is a pioneer in the wireless networking field, and its latest chipset is the first to support the latest wireless networking standard. Thanks to the latest wireless networking standard, the chipset is able to achieve downlink speeds of up to 6.5Gbps. In addition to Wi-Fi 7, the Dimensity 9200 features support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G.

While both Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 Plus feature the same Wi-Fi 6E, the Qualcomm chipset takes the second spot since it features support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G. The Dimensity 9000 Plus, on the other hand, features sub-6GHz 6G only. It's worth noting that all three chipsets feature Bluetooth 5.3 (and Bluetooth LE Audio).