MediaTek has announced the latest addition to its chipset lineup, the Dimensity 9200+ SoC. The new processor from MediaTek offers top-of-the-line specs, including clock speeds up to 3.35GHz, support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+.

Built on the second-generation 4nm TSMC node process, the new Dimensity 9200+ offers the same 1+3+4 architecture as the Dimensity 9200. This setup includes one ARM Cortex-X3 'ultra-core' running at up to 3.35GHz, three Cortex-A715 cores with a clock speed of up to 3.0GHz, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. Additionally, MediaTek says it has improved the GPU performance by up to 17 percent to take gaming to the next level.

One of the key features of the new Dimensity chipset is the inclusion of 4CC-CA 5G Release-16 modem. This modem doesn't just support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks, it also ensures a seamless switch between the two. The chipset also offers support for the latest Wi-Fi 7, offering speeds up to 6.5Gbps, as well as Bluetooth 5.3.

There's a big focus on efficiency as well. MediaTek says it has designed this chipset to provide long battery life all while ensuring that the device remains cool during extensive use. According to the company, the new SoC can deliver an improved battery life of up to 21 percent during gaming sessions and an impressive 36 percent increase when using the phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot. The chipset also bundles 5G UltraSave 3.0 for optimized battery life in all 5G conditions.

Other features of the Dimensity 9200+ include HyperEngine 6.0, which improves the gaming experience by sustaining high frame rates and minimizing latency, and the sixth-generation AI Processing Unit that powers AI-noise reduction and AI-super resolution tasks. First smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9200+ are expected to hit the market in May 2023.