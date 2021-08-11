MediaTek today announced Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chipsets expanding its already bloated portfolio of mid-range smartphone chips. The new chipsets feature minor improvements over the last year’s Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 800.

MediaTek Dimensity 920

MediaTek Dimensity 920 is built using the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node. It features a 9% boost in gaming performance as compared to its older sibling, the Dimensity 900. The Dimensity 920 is an octa-core chipset with 2 ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz and 6 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. The GPU used is in the chipset is the Mali-G68 which comes with four cores.

On top of improved CPU and GPU performance, the Dimensity 920 features UFS 3.1 storage and support for LPDDR5 memory. The Image Signal Processor (ISP) used in this chipset supports 4K HDR video encoding, quad-camera concurrency, and up to 108MP image capture with zero shutter lag.

Other key features of Dimensity 920 include support for dual 5G SIM, dual VoNR, MediaTek 5G UltraSave power efficiency suite, 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, and multi-GNSS. There’s also support for what MediaTek calls “Smart Adaptive Displays.” This feature allows for the adjustment of the display refresh rate based on game or UI activity displayed on the screen.

MediaTek Dimensity 810

The second 6nm chipset along with Dimensity 920 MediaTek announced today is the Dimensity 810. It is a mediocre improvement over the last year’s Dimensity 800, featuring 4x ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and 4x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. This chipset supports LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage.

Interestingly, this chipset also supports dual-SIM 5G connectivity and VoNR, though losses out on WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The Dimensity 810 comes with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 instead. Just like Dimensity 800, the Dimensity 810 supports displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

MediaTek says that we’ll see devices utilizing both chipsets by Q3 2021.

