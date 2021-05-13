MediaTek has announced a new Dimensity 900 5G chipset, joining several other 5G-capable processors announced by the company. Earlier this year, MediaTek launched the Dimensity 1100 and the Dimensity 1200, which followed the launch of the Dimensity 1000 in November 2019.

Similar to the Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 launched this year, the Dimensity 900 chip is fabricated on TSMC’s 6nm process. It supports Wi-fi 6 connectivity, FHD+ 120Hz displays, and a 108MP main camera, opening up the possibility for some truly great mid-range devices.

“Dimensity 900 brings a suite of connectivity, display and 4K HDR visual enhancements to high-tier 5G smartphones and gives brands great design flexibility for their 5G portfolios,” said Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The chipset’s support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 ensures users get the most of out their devices with super-fast and reliable connectivity.”

MediaTek said the Dimensity 900 chipset is also integrated with a 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6GHz modem with carrier aggregation, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and VoNR support. It includes an octa-core CPU, consisting of two ARM Cortex-A78 prime cores clocked up to 2.4GHz, and six Cortex-A55 performance cores clocked up to 2GHz. The chip also features an ARM Mali-G68 GPU for graphically intensive tasks.

As we mentioned, the Dimensity 900supports the latest 108MP sensors, and it also offers a hardware-accelerated 4K HDR video recording engine with flagship-grade noise reduction, along with single-camera AI-bokeh support. That means users should be able to take advantage of more sophisticated portrait modes. The chip also supports both LPDDR5 and LPDDR4x memory, as well as UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.2 storage.

On paper, the Dimensity 900 chip is an exciting prospect for mid-range devices, and should provide users with high-end features at an affordable price. Devices equipped with the MediaTek’s new chip should be available in Q2 2021.