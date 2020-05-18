MediaTek is updating its Dimensity chip portfolio — the powerful Dimensity 1000 was announced in November of 2019 — with the addition of the new Dimensity 820 SoC, which is, according to the company, “optimized for premium user experiences”, and aims to make 5G more accessible.

It’s an octa-core processor of which there are four high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 cores clocking at 2.6GHz, paired with the five-core Arm Mali G57 GPU with HyperEngine 2.0, supporting high refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Our Dimensity 1000 is already powering impressive flagship 5G devices in a number of markets. With the new Dimensity 820, we’re now making 5G much more accessible. Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit

The chip incorporates a 5G NR (sub-6GHz) modem for blazing fast connectivity with 5G Carrier Aggregation (CA) technology.

Also part of the Dimensity 820 SoC are a dedicated APU 3.0 as its Artificial Intelligence unit, which can provide more powerful features to the AI Camera, the aforementioned HyperEngine 2.0 gaming technologies to deliver superior gaming experiences, and the MediaTek Imagiq 5.0 image signal processor which adds support for quad-camera setups.

The Dimensity 820 stands out beyond competitors by offering four high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 cores at 2.6GHz within its octa-core CPU, delivering superb performance and responsiveness, among its incredible AI, gaming and photography experiences. Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit

The Dimensity 820 is designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in Asia, North America and Europe. As for when exactly will we see the Dimensity 820 chip inside smartphones commercially available is yet unknown, but the second half of the year would be our best guess.

You can find more information on the chip, as well as other solutions in the Dimensity line-up by visiting MediaTek’s dedicated segment on their website.