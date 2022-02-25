MediaTek Dimensity 8100 specs leak, it could rival the Snapdragon 888

We last heard that the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC could launch sometime in March, and new information emerged, revealing key specifications of the upcoming chipset. According to a new leak, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip will provide a Snapdragon 888-like performance.

The leak was reported by Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena) who also said that the new chipset could launch alongside a new Redmi device next month. The upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip is rumored to feature four Cortex-A78 cores, clocked at 2.85 GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2 GHz. The GPU is rumored to be a G610 MC6, but the technician specifications obtained by Digital Chat Station is for the G510.

The Dimensity 8100 chipset will be built on TSMC’s 5nm technology, and it will support LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage. The leaker also says that the prototype showed 170fps results when the GFX Bench ES 3.0 Manhattan benchmark was running, which is rumored to offer similar performance to the Snapdragon 888 and Kirin 9000 chips.

While benchmarks can easily be faked, it’s clear that the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip is going to be a great chipset for the mid-tier devices, likely below the $500 price tag. The new leak appears to line up with the previous leaks that we heard so far, and it remains to be seen if we’ll see it officially announced next month. We don’t have any official information or an official date, but we’ll be sure to let you know and keep you updated.

What are your expectations from the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset? Would you rather have a MediaTek chipset in your smartphone or a Qualcomm Snapdragon? Let us know in the comments section below!