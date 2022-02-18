MediaTek Dimensity 8100 reportedly coming in March

MediaTek revitalized its chipset reputation with the introduction of Dimensity SoCs. The new chipsets perform on-par with flagship Snapdragon chipsets, and sometimes even beat it. It seems that MediaTek is ready to maintain the lead as a new leak has revealed more about the upcoming Dimensity 8000 chipset.

According to reliable Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the first chipset of the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series will be called Dimensity 8100. The chipset will be based on a 5nm node process and will be manufactured by TSMC, as per the leaker. The chipset will reportedly be introduced in March.

On the specs side of things, it seems that MediaTek Dimensity 8100 will destroy all the competition in the mid-range markets. As per the leak, the chipset will feature an octa-core CPU with 4 Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.75 GHz. There is no information about the efficiency cores available right now. But, the chipset will be the first ARM-based SoC to feature Mali-G510 GPU.

What are your expectations from the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset? Would you rather have a MediaTek chipset in your smartphone or a Qualcomm Snapdragon? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GSMArena