MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and 8100 announced

MediaTek has taken wraps off the new Dimensity 8000 and 8100 chipsets. Instead of targeting flagship smartphones, like its Dimensity 9000 chipset does, the new 8000 and 8100 chipsets from MediaTek will take on mid-range smartphone chipsets like Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 870. Read along and learn more about MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and 8100.

MediaTek says we should expect performance on par with the Snapdragon 888 and 870 from the new Dimensity chipsets. Like all the modern-day chipsets, the Dimensity 8000 and 8100 are based on TSMC's 5nm node process. The octa-core chipsets come with four ARM Cortex A78 cores and four ARM Cortex A55 cores. A slight difference between the two is that the A78 cores in Dimensity 8100 are clocked at 2.85GHz each whereas, in the Dimensity 8000, they're clocked at 2.75GHz.

Other than that, both the chipsets feature LPDDR5 RAM, 4MB L3 cache, a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, and fifth-generation APU. In addition, the chipsets come with support for up to 200MP camera sensors, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and AV1 decoding. However, unlike the Snapdragon 888 and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1, these two chipsets do not feature support for mmWave 5G and come with support for only sub-6GHz 5G networks.

MediaTek says the first smartphones with the new Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100 chipsets should be released in the next couple of weeks. As Android Authority notes, Mediatek vice-president and general manager of marketing, Finbarr Moynihan, has said that the Dimensity 8100 and 8000 series smartphone should be priced in between $400 and $700.