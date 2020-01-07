MediaTek’s first 5G chip, the Dimensity 1000, launched at the end of November 2019. The second MediaTek 5G chip was rumored to launch in December, but the company apparently decided to hold on to it for CES 2020.

Today the company is announcing the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chip, aimed at premium mid-range 5G smartphones.

MediaTek already launched its flagship 5G smartphone solution, the Dimensity 1000, and with the 800 series 5G chipset family, we are bringing 5G to the mid-tier and mass market. Everyone should have access to great technology. The Dimensity 800 Series will power the New Premium segment for 5G, bringing consumers flagship smartphone features and performance at midrange price points. TL Lee, head of MediaTek’s wireless business unit

The chip supports two carrier aggregation (2CC CA), both stand alone and non-standalone sub-6GHz networks, and operates on all standards from 2G to 5G.

In terms of the architecture, the Dimensity 800 5G features four big Arm Cortex-A76 cores operating at frequencies up to 2GHz, and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at the same clock speed.

In terms of graphics, it offers four cores of Dimensity 1000-class GPU IP combined with MediaTek’s HyperEngine. For AI purposes, there are “four cores uniquely consisting of three different core types in its design”.

The Dimensity 800 5G supports up to four concurrent cameras, up to 64MP camera sensors, or multi-camera options such as 32+16MP dual cameras, all backed by the ultra-efficient hardware depth engine.

As far as display refresh rate is concerned, the Dimensity 800 5G supports FHD+ panels operating at 90Hz.

When exactly we will start seeing devices running on the Dimensity 800 5G is unknown at the moment, but, with today’s announcement, we’ll likely spot them in the second half of the year.