MediaTek Dimensity 7000 specifications revealed by new leak

MediaTek released the Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset in the middle of November, and rumors started spreading that the company may also unveil a more affordable version called Dimensity 7000. The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 is rumored to be built on the 5nm FinFET process.

A new leakster has revealed what we should expect to see in the new MediaTek Dimensity 7000 specs-wise. The leak claims that the SoC will be built on the 5nm process, and it will have an octa-core CPU setup. The CPU will have four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.75 GHz, and four efficiency Cortex-A55 cores will be running at 2.0 GHz (via GSMArena).

The graphics performance will be handled by the Mali-G510 MC6, which was announced by ARM earlier this year, and this may just be the first time we see it in an actual SoC. The Mali-G510 succeeds the Mali G57, and it will have 100% performance boost and 22% improved efficiency over its predecessor (via XDA-Developers).

We expect the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 to be aimed at mid-range smartphones rather than high-end flagship devices. The MediaTek chipset will likely compete with Snapdragon’s 778G chipset built on the 6nm technology. The two chipsets will likely offer a similar performance and efficiency; although the MediaTek chipset is clocked slightly higher, we’ll have to wait and see how manufacturers optimize the performance on each smartphone.

We have no information on when to expect the Dimensity 7000 chipset in smartphones, and MediaTek hasn’t released any official details on the release date. We’ll have to wait and see when it comes to the market, but we expect smartphones to come equipped with it in Q1 or Q2 2022.

What are your thoughts about the new MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset? Are you looking forward to picking up a Dimensity 7000 powered smartphone sometime next year? Let us know in the comments below!