MediaTek today announced the latest Dimensity 1080 chipset. With features such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, LPDDR5 RAM, a nice performance bump, and significantly upgraded camera features over its predecessor, the Dimensity 920, the chipset is ready to challenge Qualcomm's midrange offering, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. Here's everything you need to know about the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Specifications

Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Process TSMC N6 (6nm-class) CPU 2x Arm Cortex-A78 up to 2.6GHz

6x Arm Cortex-A55 up to 2.0GHz GPU Arm Mali-G68 MC4 Camera 200MP Max

4K HDR Video Capture Engine Display 120Hz Full HD+ with HDR10+

MediaTek Intelligent Refresh Rate Connectivity Dual 5G SIM (5G SA + 5G SA) & Dual VoNR

Wi-Fi 6 (2x2)

Bluetooth 5.2

Global GNSS Memory & Storage Up to LPDDR5 RAM

Up to UFS 3.1 2-lane

Availability

MediaTek says the first smartphones powered by the Dimensity 1080 chipset will be available on the market by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Features

MediaTek is marketing the chipset as the best SoC device makers can use to create slim and light 5G smartphones with incredible performance. The 6nm node process-based octa-core chip features two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores with up to 2.6GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 with up to 2.0GHz. Compared to the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, which comes with two A78-based cores at up to 2.0GHz and six A55-based cores at up to 1.8GHz, the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 features better clock speeds.

Coupled with the Arm Mali-G68 GPU, MediaTek says the Dimensity 1080 provides fast performance whether users are gaming, streaming, or browsing. HyperEngine 3.0 enhances the chip's performance and connectivity for the best gaming performance, while the integrated AI processing unit 3.0 (APU 3.0) provides optimal power efficiency. The improved Networking Engine lets users play games using data on SIM 1 while keeping the call connected on SIM 2.

Connectivity-wise, the new Dimensity 1080 supports sub-6GHz 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 as well as GNSS. Dimensity 1080 surpasses Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 in this department as well since the chipset offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, whereas Qualcomm's chipset does not. And even though there is no support for mmWave 5G, the SoC can deliver a high downlink speed of up to 2.77Gbps.

Manufacturers using this chip can pair it to an FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. MediaTek's Intelligent Refresh Rate technology provides a smooth display experience without taking a hit on battery life. As for the camera, OEMs can pair the SoC with a 200MP camera sensor (maximum). The Imagiq image signal processor (ISP) ensures super high-quality photos, while the chipset also supports hardware-accelerated 4K HDR recording — something that is uncommon in budget-oriented chips.

Overall, the Dimensity 1080 chipset is a pleasant surprise. MediaTek has made some small but meaningful improvements. Both the CPU and GPU have received a welcome boost, while the new ISP should provide improved image quality. What are your thoughts on the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip? Let us know in the comments section below!