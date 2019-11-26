After announcing its Intel partnership yesterday, MediaTek today officially introduces Dimensity, the chip-maker’s most advanced 5G chipset line-up.

The first chip in this new family of products is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000, which incorporates the 5G modem, similar to how the Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 chip contains the Balong 5000 modem.

Our Dimensity series is a culmination of MediaTek’s investment in 5G and positions us as a leader driving 5G development and innovation. Our 5G technology goes head-to-head with anyone in the industry. MediaTek President Joe Chen

The Dimensity 1000 is built with the 7nm technology and supports 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC CA). With 4.7Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speeds over sub-6GHz networks, MediaTek claims it is “the world’s fastest throughput SoC“.

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 supports both stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks, as well as backwards compatibility from 5G all the way to 2G. Additionally, there’s also built-in support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1+.

As far as the processor is concerned, we’re looking at an octa-core chip, with four ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocking at speeds up to 2.6GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2.0GHz. Helping them out is the new ARM Mali-G77 GPU.

Multimedia-wise, Dimensity 1000 supports 80MP cameras sensors at 24 FPS, as well as multi-camera setups, such as 32+16MP dual cameras.

The SoC will be appearing in devices in the first quarter of 2020.