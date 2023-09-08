Key Takeaways MediaTek has successfully developed its first chip using TSMC's 3nm technology, making them the first to offer this cutting-edge technology for future devices.

The new chips are expected to go into production in 2024 and will likely be used in flagship smartphones, tablets, cars, and other devices, providing more power and efficiency for users.

MediaTek revealed that it has successfully developed its first chip using TSMC’s class-leading 3nm technology. The company announced that its next flagship Dimensity SoC will enter production next year, and we’ll likely see massive improvements in the performance and efficiency stats.

The new 3nm MediaTek chip marks a massive milestone for the company as it advances its technology and creates more cutting-edge products. MediaTek has been focusing on becoming a more prominent player in the premium smartphone and tablet market in recent years. The new innovation and collaboration will help the company create more powerful and efficient devices that could compete better against the competition.

MediaTek is the first company to announce a 3nm chip using the new TSMC process

For those unaware, TSMC’s 3nm process is the most advanced semiconductor process that’s accessible by device makers right now. TSMC is the company behind the most powerful and advanced chips in the market, and MediaTek says it has achieved impressive results with the new process. This is a big achievement, since it marks a major milestone for the company. It has now beaten Qualcomm and Samsung, being the first manufacturer to offer the new ground-breaking technology for future devices.

According to MediaTek’s numbers, the new 3nm chip will offer up to 18% speed improvements for the same power, or 32% power reduction at the same speed, and approximately 60% increase in logic density. These gains are substantial when compared to the previous 5nm process

Neither company described how their technology would work in practice, but a new structure and wider nanosheet channels could greatly improve the performance and offer greater efficiency when it comes to chips. Optimizing the process is a work of art, and TSMC has been an industry leader for several years.

What are the benefits?

As mentioned previously, the new 3nm technology offers significant improvements over previous 5nm chips and technologies. There are not only notable performance increases, but the efficiency can also improve. This essentially means that manufacturers will be able to make smaller chips that are more powerful, yet consume less energy.

Moore’s law might be outdated, and it might not apply to SoCs in this day and age. However, we’re still seeing massive improvements year over year, and every new technology process offers significant bumps in performance, and lower power consumption.

Current smartphone chips are often based on the 4nm and 7nm processes, and while they offer impressive results, the new 3nm process has a chance to improve the numbers by up to 30%. Of course, real-world use will differ from device to device. General users are unlikely to notice a difference in performance, but gamers and power users will likely notice that phones and tablets are running cooler during extended gaming sessions. Devices can also last longer on a single charge without improving the battery technology, further improving the experience for millions of users globally.

When are we going to see the new chips in devices?

In the press release, the company announced that the new 3nm Dimensity chips would go into production in 2024, and we could see new flagship devices equipped with the class-leading chip from the second half of 2024. The chip is expected to power “smartphones, tablets, intelligent cars and various other devices.”