Key Takeaways MediaTek's Dimensity 8300 chipset offers 20% faster performance and 30% better power efficiency compared to its previous generation, making it ideal for mid-to-premium smartphones.

The chipset features an octa-core CPU with four Cortex-A715 and four Cortex-A510 cores, along with a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU for handling graphics.

The Dimensity 8300 is the first chipset in its category to come with full generative AI support, providing a 3.3x boost in AI performance. It also supports 5G connectivity and has integrated power-efficient technology for gaming and demanding tasks.

MediaTek officially unveiled the Dimensity 8300 chipset today. The new chipset from MediaTek, which will power upcoming mid-to-premium segment smartphones, brings fast internals and power-efficiency, and brings advanced AI capabilities to this chip category for the first time.

The Dimensity 8300 is based on TSMC's second-generation 4nm node process architecture. It features the latest Arm v9 CPU architecture and comes with an octa-core CPU that consists of four Cortex-A715 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores. Compared to the previous generation Dimensity 8200, the new chipset from MediaTek brings 20% faster performance and 30% better power efficiency. Handing the graphics is the Mali-G615 MC6 GPU.

Specification Details Node Architecture 4nm (TSMC's 2nd generation) CPU Octa-core CPU: 4 x Cortex-A715 cores + 4 x Cortex-A510 cores (Arm v9 architecture) GPU Mali-G615 MC6 GPU Connectivity 5G (up to 5.17Gbps downlink speeds); Wi-Fi 6E AI APU 780 AI processor Storage uFS4.0 MCQ memory (up to 100% faster read/write speeds compared to the Dimensity 8200) RAM LP5x memory (speeds up to 8533Mbps) Other Features MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0+ for improved 5G power efficiency, Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture (DORA)

Dimensity 8300 comes with full generative AI support

In addition to featuring faster CPU, GPU and memory, the Dimensity 8300 is the first chipset (in this category) to come with full generative AI support. This is possible thanks to the APU 780 AI processor integrated into the chipset. This means developers can take advantage of this chipset to build AI applications that leverage large language models (LLMs). Compared to Dimensity 8200, the Dimensity 8300 has a 3.3x boost in AI performance.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 supports 14-bit HDR-ISP Imagiq 980 for sharper and clearer videos at up to 4K60 HDR. For power-efficiency, MediaTek has integrated the HyperEngine technology into the Dimensity 8300, which intelligently adapts to computing demands and monitors device temperature during gaming and other demanding tasks.

The Dimensity 8300 supports sub-6GHz 5G with speeds up to 5.17Gbps. There is, however, no support for mmWave 5G just yet. It also features the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth hybrid coexistence technology that makes earbuds, wireless gamepads, and other peripherals work together seamlessly. First devices with MediaTek Dimensity 8300 will launch in the market later this year.