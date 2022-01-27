MediaTek announces Kompanio 1380, a new SoC for tablets and Chromebooks

MediaTek, in recent years, has been pushing beyond creating chipsets for just mobile devices. The company announced its TV processor just a while back and is now ready to battle Qualcomm for Chromebooks and tablet chipsets. The company has announced the new Kompanio 1380 chipset for Chromebooks and Android tablets that comes with high-end features for flagship-level devices.

The new chipset is based on a 6m node process. It features four high-performance Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 3GHz and four Cortex-A55 power-efficiency-focused cores. On the GPU side of things, the chipset comes with a five-core Mali-G57 GPU. The new chipset also features support for up to two 4K 60fps HDR displays, AV1 hardware decoding, and a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP).

MediaTek hasn't forgotten about AI and ML as well. The new chipset is equipped with the MediaTek APU 3.0 platform that boasts 4 TOPS performance. As for the connectivity options, the MediaTek Kompanio 1380 comes with Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

MediaTek says the Kompanio 1380 "stands out with its outstanding processing performance, best-in-class multimedia and AI features, and smooth cloud gaming capabilities, all integrated into an ultra-efficient 6nm chip."

The upcoming 2022 Acer Chromebook Spin 513 will be the first device powered by MediaTek Kompanio 1380. This device will go on sale from June. MediaTek says that more devices powered by this new processor will soon be available in the market.

Source: MediaTek | Via: Notebook Check