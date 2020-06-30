MediaTek has announced two new budget SoCs in the gaming-focused G series. The MediaTek Helio G25 and Helio G35 feature MediaTek HyperEngine game technology for faster, smoother performance, and enhanced power efficiency. These feature Arm Cortex-A53 CPUs, operating up to 2GHz & 2.3GHz and feature IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPUs, with speeds of up to 650MHz and up to 680 MHz, respectively.
The SoCs use the 12nm FinFET production process. As for the MediaTek HyperEngine, it offers intelligent resource management that ensures sustained and smooth performance, even in demanding action. When the Wi-Fi signal is weak, the technology intelligently triggers Wi-Fi & LTE concurrency within milliseconds, to ensure a lag-free connection.
In a nutshell,
|Helio G25
|Helio G35
|Process
|TSMC 12nm
|TSMC 12nm
|CPU
|8x Cortex-A53 @ 2GHz
|8x Cortex-A53 @ 2.3GHz
|Memory
|LPDDR4x Up to 1600MHz up to 6GB, eMMC 5.1
|LPDDR4x Up to 1600MHz up to 6GB, eMMC 5.1
|Camera
|13+8MP, 21MP / Dual camera,
AI Beautification,
AI Smart Photo Album, Single-Cam/Dual-Cam Bokeh;
Hardware Warping Engine (EIS);
Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engine;
MEMA 3DNR; Multi-Frame Noise reduction
|13MP+13MP, 25MP / Dual camera, AI Beautification,
AI Smart Photo Album, Single-Cam/Dual-Cam Bokeh;
Hardware Warping Engine (EIS); Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engine;
MEMA 3DNR; Multi-Frame Noise reduction
|Display
|1600 x 720 (HD+) at 20:9 60Hz
|2400 x 1080 (Full HD+) at 20:9 60Hz
|Video Decode /
Video Encode
|1080P @ 30 fps, H.264, H.265 / HEVC
|1080P @ 30 fps, H.264, H.265 / HEVC
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320 @ 650MHz
|IMG PowerVR GE8320 @ 680MHz
|Modem
|Cat-4, Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL, 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA),
CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), 4G FDD / TDD,
HSPA +, TAS 2.0, HUPE, IMS (VoLTE\ViLTE\WoWi-Fi),
eMBMS, Dual 4G VoLTE (DSDS), Band 71
|Cat-4, Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL, 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA),
CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), 4G FDD / TDD,
HSPA +, TAS 2.0, HUPE, IMS (VoLTE\ViLTE\WoWi-Fi),
eMBMS, Dual 4G VoLTE (DSDS), Band 71
|Connectivity
|Integrated Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac),
Bluetooth 5.0,
GPS + Glonass + Beidou + Galileo, FM radio
|Integrated Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac),
Bluetooth 5.0,
GPS + Glonass + Beidou + Galileo, FM radio
Redmi and Realme have already announced their offerings powered by the two new chipsets. The Redmi 9A packs the Helio G25 SoC, while the Redmi 9C and Realme C11 are powered by the Helio G35 chipset.