MediaTek Helio G35

MediaTek has announced two new budget SoCs in the gaming-focused G series. The MediaTek Helio G25 and Helio G35 feature MediaTek HyperEngine game technology for faster, smoother performance, and enhanced power efficiency. These feature Arm Cortex-A53 CPUs, operating up to 2GHz & 2.3GHz and feature IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPUs, with speeds of up to 650MHz and up to 680 MHz, respectively.

The SoCs use the 12nm FinFET production process. As for the  MediaTek HyperEngine, it offers intelligent resource management that ensures sustained and smooth performance, even in demanding action.  When the Wi-Fi signal is weak, the technology intelligently triggers Wi-Fi & LTE concurrency within milliseconds, to ensure a lag-free connection. 

In a nutshell,

Helio G25Helio G35
ProcessTSMC 12nmTSMC 12nm
CPU8x Cortex-A53 @ 2GHz8x Cortex-A53 @ 2.3GHz
MemoryLPDDR4x Up to 1600MHz up to 6GB, eMMC 5.1LPDDR4x Up to 1600MHz up to 6GB, eMMC 5.1
Camera13+8MP, 21MP / Dual camera,
AI Beautification,
AI Smart Photo Album, Single-Cam/Dual-Cam Bokeh;
Hardware Warping Engine (EIS);
Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engine;
MEMA 3DNR; Multi-Frame Noise reduction		13MP+13MP, 25MP / Dual camera, AI Beautification,
AI Smart Photo Album, Single-Cam/Dual-Cam Bokeh;
Hardware Warping Engine (EIS); Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engine;
MEMA 3DNR; Multi-Frame Noise reduction
Display1600 x 720 (HD+) at 20:9 60Hz2400 x 1080 (Full HD+) at 20:9 60Hz
Video Decode /
Video Encode		1080P @ 30 fps, H.264, H.265 / HEVC1080P @ 30 fps, H.264, H.265 / HEVC
GraphicsIMG PowerVR GE8320 @ 650MHzIMG PowerVR GE8320 @ 680MHz
ModemCat-4, Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL, 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA),
CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), 4G FDD / TDD,
HSPA +, TAS 2.0, HUPE, IMS (VoLTE\ViLTE\WoWi-Fi),
eMBMS, Dual 4G VoLTE (DSDS), Band 71		Cat-4, Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL, 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA),
CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), 4G FDD / TDD,
HSPA +, TAS 2.0, HUPE, IMS (VoLTE\ViLTE\WoWi-Fi),
eMBMS, Dual 4G VoLTE (DSDS), Band 71
Connectivity Integrated Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac),
Bluetooth 5.0,
GPS + Glonass + Beidou + Galileo, FM radio		Integrated Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac),
Bluetooth 5.0,
GPS + Glonass + Beidou + Galileo, FM radio

Redmi and Realme have already announced their offerings powered by the two new chipsets. The Redmi 9A packs the Helio G25 SoC, while the Redmi 9C and Realme C11 are powered by the Helio G35 chipset.

