MediaTek has announced two new budget SoCs in the gaming-focused G series. The MediaTek Helio G25 and Helio G35 feature MediaTek HyperEngine game technology for faster, smoother performance, and enhanced power efficiency. These feature Arm Cortex-A53 CPUs, operating up to 2GHz & 2.3GHz and feature IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPUs, with speeds of up to 650MHz and up to 680 MHz, respectively.

The SoCs use the 12nm FinFET production process. As for the MediaTek HyperEngine, it offers intelligent resource management that ensures sustained and smooth performance, even in demanding action. When the Wi-Fi signal is weak, the technology intelligently triggers Wi-Fi & LTE concurrency within milliseconds, to ensure a lag-free connection.

In a nutshell,

Helio G25 Helio G35 Process TSMC 12nm TSMC 12nm CPU 8x Cortex-A53 @ 2GHz 8x Cortex-A53 @ 2.3GHz Memory LPDDR4x Up to 1600MHz up to 6GB, eMMC 5.1 LPDDR4x Up to 1600MHz up to 6GB, eMMC 5.1 Camera 13+8MP, 21MP / Dual camera,

AI Beautification,

AI Smart Photo Album, Single-Cam/Dual-Cam Bokeh;

Hardware Warping Engine (EIS);

Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engine;

MEMA 3DNR; Multi-Frame Noise reduction 13MP+13MP, 25MP / Dual camera, AI Beautification,

AI Smart Photo Album, Single-Cam/Dual-Cam Bokeh;

Hardware Warping Engine (EIS); Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engine;

MEMA 3DNR; Multi-Frame Noise reduction Display 1600 x 720 (HD+) at 20:9 60Hz 2400 x 1080 (Full HD+) at 20:9 60Hz Video Decode /

Video Encode 1080P @ 30 fps, H.264, H.265 / HEVC 1080P @ 30 fps, H.264, H.265 / HEVC Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 @ 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 @ 680MHz Modem Cat-4, Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL, 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA),

CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), 4G FDD / TDD,

HSPA +, TAS 2.0, HUPE, IMS (VoLTE\ViLTE\WoWi-Fi),

eMBMS, Dual 4G VoLTE (DSDS), Band 71 Cat-4, Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL, 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA),

CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), 4G FDD / TDD,

HSPA +, TAS 2.0, HUPE, IMS (VoLTE\ViLTE\WoWi-Fi),

eMBMS, Dual 4G VoLTE (DSDS), Band 71 Connectivity Integrated Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac),

Bluetooth 5.0,

GPS + Glonass + Beidou + Galileo, FM radio Integrated Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac),

Bluetooth 5.0,

GPS + Glonass + Beidou + Galileo, FM radio

Redmi and Realme have already announced their offerings powered by the two new chipsets. The Redmi 9A packs the Helio G25 SoC, while the Redmi 9C and Realme C11 are powered by the Helio G35 chipset.