MediaTek Dimensity 800U
MediaTek has announced its latest chipset, the Dimensity 800U. The 7nm Dimensity 800U chipset is designed for multi-core high performance and leading 5G+5G Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) technology. The integrated 5G modem in the SoC supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks. Plus, it comes with dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA).

The MediaTek Dimensity 800U offers:

  • Support for 120Hz FHD+ displays with high refresh rates for faster and smoother gaming and media streaming.
  • Support for the HDR10+ standard for enhanced visual quality, plus the integrated MediaTek
  • MiraVision PQ engine with HDR optimization for various types of videos.
  • Support for flexible camera placement with up to 64MP cameras and quad camera capabilities.
  • Integrated APU and ISP to provide a series of AI camera-enhancing functions.
  • Support for voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction technology, lowering the
  • standby power consumption of a voice assistant, and enabling it to hear clear sound regardless of external noise interruptions.
