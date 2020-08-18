MediaTek has announced its latest chipset, the Dimensity 800U. The 7nm Dimensity 800U chipset is designed for multi-core high performance and leading 5G+5G Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) technology. The integrated 5G modem in the SoC supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks. Plus, it comes with dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA).

The MediaTek Dimensity 800U offers: