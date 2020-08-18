MediaTek has announced its latest chipset, the Dimensity 800U. The 7nm Dimensity 800U chipset is designed for multi-core high performance and leading 5G+5G Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) technology. The integrated 5G modem in the SoC supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks. Plus, it comes with dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA).
The MediaTek Dimensity 800U offers:
- Support for 120Hz FHD+ displays with high refresh rates for faster and smoother gaming and media streaming.
- Support for the HDR10+ standard for enhanced visual quality, plus the integrated MediaTek
- MiraVision PQ engine with HDR optimization for various types of videos.
- Support for flexible camera placement with up to 64MP cameras and quad camera capabilities.
- Integrated APU and ISP to provide a series of AI camera-enhancing functions.
- Support for voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction technology, lowering the
- standby power consumption of a voice assistant, and enabling it to hear clear sound regardless of external noise interruptions.