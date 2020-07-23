MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 720, its latest 5G SoC that will give consumers access to 5G experiences on mid-tier smartphones. The new chipset is part of MediaTek’s 5G chipset family that includes range of chipsets from Dimensity 1000 for flagship 5G smartphones to the Dimensity 800 and 700 series for more accessible 5G mid-tier devices.

The Dimensite 720 SoC:

Supports 90Hz high frame-rate displays for fast, smooth gaming and streaming

Enhances video streaming capabilities with MiraVision HDR10+ video playback. MiraVision HDR10+ supports a variety of video features including dynamic range remapping

Flexible camera configuration options with support for up to 64MP or 20+16MP dual cameras, plus a range of AI-camera enhancements powered by MediaTek’s integrated APU (AI Processing Unit).

Integrated Voice Wakeup (VoW) to minimize the power consumption of always-on voice assistants, and dual-mic noise suppression so voice assistants can hear users more clearly even in noisy environments.

The 7nm Dimensity 720 SoC is built with MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology, which uses both network and content awareness intelligence to manage the modem’s operating mode in real-time to extend battery life.