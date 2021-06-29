MediaTek has recently announced its Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture, which will give device makers accesso to more customized consumer experiences. It will also provide brands with more flexibility to customize hey 5G features according to their needs. This means that companies will be able to “customize features for cameras, displays, graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) processing units (APUs), sensors and connectivity sub-systems within the Dimensity 1200 chipset.”

Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, explains that:

“MediaTek is collaborating with the world’s largest smartphone brands to unlock customized consumer experiences that differentiate flagship 5G smartphones.”

“Whether it’s novel multimedia features, unmatched performance, brilliant imaging or more synergy between smartphones and services, with our architecture device makers can tailor their devices to complement a variety of consumer lifestyles.”

The key elements that can be customized with the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture feature Multimedia Experiences, which will help the MediaTek chipsets work better with the phone’s display and audio hardware. We also get a Hybrid Multiprocessor, which will give the freedom to fine-tune a phone’s performance and power efficiency.

Thanks to MediaTek’s NeuroPilot, AI Processing will give us better access to MediaTek’s deep learning accelerator (DLA) within the MediaTek APU. In other words, companies will be able to apply customizations to the multi-threaded scheduler and customized algorithms which will also improve the device’s precision, performance, and power efficiency.

Finally, we get improvements in connectivity and the Camera Processing Engines. Connectivity improvements will allow brands to sync the latest Bluetooth features to match their wireless accessories, which will do wonders with headsets and gaming peripherals. Still, the best part comes with the Camera Processing Engines that will boost the cameras’ image and video capturing performance. The Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture will also give brands raw access to the camera image signal processor (ISP) to directly control the data flow that immediately follows once content is captured. Further, it will allow them to customize the chipset’s hardware-based visual processing engines, including depth mapping, image stabilization, warp engine, color correction, and more.