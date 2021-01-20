MediaTek has unveiled two new SoCs for smartphones. The new Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 5G smartphone chipsets are based on the 6nm process. They pack an integrated 5G modem with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology. They support every connectivity generation from 2G to 5G. Plus, there are latest connectivity features including 5G standalone and non-standalone architectures, 5G carrier aggregation (2CC) across frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS), True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA) and Voice over New Radio (VoNR).

ARM Cortex-A78 cores at their heart, 9-core GPU, and 6-core APU

Talking about the core layout, both the MediaTek SoCs have an octa-core architecture, but the core design differs. The Dimensity 1200 follows a 1+3+4 core design, while the Dimesity 1110 adopts the 4+4 scheme. Starting with the Dimensity 1200, it features an Arm Cortex-A78 prime core clocked up to 3GHz to do the heavy-lifting, ticking alongside three Cortex-A78 cores with a slightly lower clock speed, and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores. There is also a nine-core GPU and six-core MediaTek APU 3.0 to lend a helping hand.

As for the less powerful Dimensity 1100 sibling, it comes armed with four ARM Cortex-A78 cores ticking at 2.6GHz and four ARM-A55 cores to handle less demanding tasks. Graphics on this one are handled by the 9-core Mali-G77 GPU. Wireless connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.2, which also allows users to stream to multiple devices at once. Additionally, the Dimensity 1200 and 1100 also support ultra-low latency true wireless stereo audio and LC3 encoding.

Dimensity 1200 supports up to 168Hz refresh rate screens and 200MP image capture

The new MediaTek SoCs also step up the game when it comes to driving high refresh rate panels. The Dimensity 1200 is said to support screens with up to a staggering 168Hz refresh rate, while the MediaTek 1100 goes up to 144Hz. “The new chipsets also support ray tracing in mobile games and artificial reality applications for more realistic visuals, along with super hotspot and high FPS power savings for extended battery life,” the company adds.

In the camera department, the Dimensity 1200 is said to support 200MP image capture and up to 4K HDR video capture. The MediaTek 1100, on the other hand, goes up to 108MP resolution when it comes to image capture. As far as camera features go, the new MediaTek offerings support tricks such as AI-Panorama Night Shot, AI Multi-Person Bokeh, and AI noise reduction (AINR) to name a few. Notably, they also support what the company markets as ‘True dual-SIM 5G’ (5G SA + 5G SA), and there are a couple of additional cellular connectivity enhancements – namely HSR Mode and 5G Elevator Mode – on the table as well.