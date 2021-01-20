MediaTek has unveiled two new SoCs for smartphones. The new Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 5G smartphone chipsets are based on the 6nm process. They pack an integrated 5G modem with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology. They support every connectivity generation from 2G to 5G. Plus, there are latest connectivity features

including 5G standalone and non-standalone architectures, 5G carrier aggregation (2CC) across frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD), dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS), True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA) and Voice over New Radio (VoNR).

“MediaTek continues to expand its 5G portfolio with highly integrated solutions for a range of devices from the high-end to the mid-tier,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “Our new Dimensity 1200 stands out with its impressive 200MP camera support and advanced AI capabilities, in addition to its innovative connectivity, display, audio and gaming enhancements.”

The Dimensity 1200 supports 200MP photos with its five-core HDR-ISP. It boasts staggered 4K HDR video capture for a good greater dynamic range. The chipset integrates an updated version of MediaTek’s hexa-core AI processor (MediaTek APU 3.0), which has an enhanced multi-task scheduler that reduces latency and improves power- efficiency. On the other hand, the Dimensity 1100 supports 108MP cameras, and integrates MediaTek’s existing APU 3.0 for high-performance computing.

Both chipsets support AI camera features including AI-Panorama Night Shot, AI Multi-Person Bokeh, AI noise reduction (AINR), and HDR capabilities. The chipsets also support new AI-enhanced video playback features including AI SDR-to-HDR.

The Dimensity 1200 has an octa-core CPU designed with an ultra-core Arm

Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. There is a nine-core GPU and a six-core MediaTek APU 3.0. The Dimensity 1100 is designed with an octa-core CPU which includes four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, along with a nine-core Arm Mali-G77 GPU. Both chipsets are manufactured on TSMC’s 6nm process technology.

The Dimensity 1200 supports 168Hz refresh rates, while the Dimensity 1100 supports 144Hz refresh rates. These also come with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technologies, which includes 5G call and data concurrency for more reliable connectivity, plus multi-touch boost touchscreen responsiveness. They also support ray tracing in mobile games and artificial reality applications.

The Dimensity 1200 and 1100 both support Bluetooth 5.2. The chipsets also support ultra-low latency true wireless stereo audio and LC3 encoding for higher quality, lower latency streaming audio that’s also very power-efficient to prolong the battery life of wireless earbuds.