MediaTek 5G chipset announced with the new Cortex-A77 architecture

MediaTek has been teasing its 5G chip for weeks, and now the company has officially unveiled, at the ongoing Computex, its own 5G chipset. We’re looking at a a multi-mode, 7nm 5G system-on-chip (SoC) that’s designed for smartphones that will support 5G connectivity.

The SoC has the MediaTek Helio M70 5G modem built-in, which will take care of high-speed network connections. It is built with the latest technology, using Arm’s recently announced Cortex-A77 CPU and Mali-G77 GPU architectures. MediaTek added its own AI processing unit (APU) to the mix in order to cope with the demands of 5G speeds.

The multi-mode 5G chipset is for 5G stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks. It supports connectivity from 2G to 4G to bridge existing network access while 5G networks roll out globally.

In terms of specs, the built-in Helio M70 5G modem will be able to deliver 4.7 Gbps download and 2.5 Gbps upload speeds, with intelligent power saving features, and 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G compatibility. The SoC will offer support for 4K video encoding/decoding at 60fps, and high resolution cameras of up to 80MP.

The company will be able to sample the MediaTek 5G chipset to customers starting the third quarter of the year, and we’ll likely see devices powering it at the beginning of 2020.