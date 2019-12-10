MediaTek 5G chipset
According to a recent report from China, MediaTek is actively sampling its 5G chips to Samsung. While already securing orders from domestic manufacturers, like OPPO, vivo, and Xiaomi, the report suggests that 2020 Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones will likely ship with MediaTek chips.

The company recently announced its 5G smartphone chip, and also unveiled two more affordable solutions with the MT6885 and MT6873.

With Samsung outsourcing low and some mid-range models, it can focus more on the flagship and premium segments. If this report turns out to be true, MediaTek will see its business grow immensely, as Samsung (as well as the aforementioned smartphone makers) are selling large volumes.

Source: China Times
Via: GSMArena

