McLaren OnePlus 6T, Sony Xperia XZ4 with triple cameras | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, OnePlus and McLaren are teaming up for a special edition of the OnePlus 6T. Some new CAD renders of the Xperia XZ4 reveal Sony’s first triple-camera smartphone. New patents hint to Microsoft refreshing the Surface’s design along with its keyboard. Project Fi is now Google Fi and is adopting lots of new phones with specific deals for them right now. We end today’s show with Apple boosting their trade-in deals by about $100.
- OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition coming December 11
- Sony triple-camera Xperia XZ4 leaks
- Microsoft Surface patent hints at possible redesign and thinner keyboard
- Project Fi is dead, long live Google Fi with support for iPhones and more Android devices
- Apple boosting some iPhone trade-ins by $100 toward iPhone XR and XS
