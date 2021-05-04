We start today’s deals with several Star Wars discounts. First up, we head over to OtterBox, where every Star Wars-themed case is getting 15 percent off. You can get the iPhone 12 Symmetry Series case for $59.95, with the expressions of The Child, Grogu, or ‘mini Yoda,’ according to my lovely wife. You can also get this case for your favorite Samsung Galaxy devices. If you’re a Pixel user, you can get the Google Pixel Symmetry Series Case: This is the Way for the same $59.95.

Deals start at $38.21, and there are cases for almost any device you can think of. You can also get a Den Series The Mandalorian Stand for your Amazon Echo Dot Gen 3 for $21.21 after a 16 percent discount. But if you ask me, I’d definitely go for the Darth Vader Sith Lord Graphic cases.

We have also found some deals on great Star Wars games, starting with Jedi Fallen Order for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which’s now selling for $15 after receiving a $25 discount. This game features immersive cinematic combat, as you’re going to get Lightsaber skills through Jedi training to prepare you for combat against Imperial forces. You can also get Star Wars: Squadrons which will let you show off your starfighter piloting prowess for $17, which lets you save $23 off its regular $40 price tag.

You can also get a Star Wars NERF, The Mandalorian Rocket Gauntlet, to be playing around the house, blasting your enemies, or just for target practice. It is currently selling for $%14 with $6 savings, and it’s for kids ages five and up, so it doesn’t matter if you’re 37 like I am; you can still go for it. And to avoid getting into trouble, get the Huffy Star Wars Darth Vader 16-inch bike for your kids for $109 and say that it came bundled, as this last one is getting a $91.09 discount.

For those collectors, we have found the 6-inch Purge Trooper for $41 with $4.99 savings, Return of The Jedi 6-Inch Darth Vader Action Figure selling for $10.76 after a $3.13 discount, and The Last Jedi 12-inch Captain Phasma Action Figure is up for grabs at $20 after a $0.96 discount.

The Darth Vader bamboo wood cutting board is getting a $7.01 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $33. Get a Storm Trooper 4Piece Toddler Bed Set for $50.77 after a $9.22 discount or a Star Wars Night Light for $19 with $1 savings.

It would be best if you also remembered that most of these deals will only be available today, so hurry up and choose wisely. You can also check out previous deals post featuring more Star Wars products to see if there’s anything you fancy. May the Fourth be with you.