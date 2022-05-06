This may be your last chance to get $150 savings on the iPad Air 4

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air is still one of the best tablets on the market. It comes with great specs that make it a fast and snappy productivity tool. And the best part is that it is also starting to receive killer deals, as retailers are trying to get rid of their current stock to make room for the latest iteration that comes powered by Apple’s M1 chip. It is still an excellent option for those looking to upgrade to a more potent iPad without breaking the bank.

You can still save up to $150 on Apple’s iPad Air 4, as the 256GB storage model is now available for $599. This will get you a new tablet with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, Wi-Fi-only support, an A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine chip under the hood. Of course, you will also get Touch ID for biometric authentication, stereo audio, up to ten hours of battery life, and support for Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and the second-generation Apple Pencil.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, I suggest you hurry, as these models are already starting to sell out. You can’t find iPad Air 4 models with 64GB storage inside, not even on the LTE-enabled variants. Either way, you will also be able to score some exciting savings on the M1-powered iPad Pro lineup that starts at 749 on its 11-inch model with 128GB storage space, or you can also opt for the larger 12.9-inch model that is now available for $1,011 after picking up an $88 discount.

iPad Air 4 Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, stereo speakers, Touch ID, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and tons of cool features, so check it out before it sells out.

Savings will get better with higher storage options, as the 256GB and 512GB storage variants are picking up a $99 discount, leaving them available for $1,100 and $1,300, respectively, on the 12.9-inch model. Or get the same storage on the smaller 11-inch variant for $849 and $1,000 after $50 and $99 savings.